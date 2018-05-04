Asian Cup 2019: India placed alongside UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Group A

India have been placed alongside UAE, Thailand and Bahrain. (Source: Indian Football Team Twitter) India have been placed alongside UAE, Thailand and Bahrain. (Source: Indian Football Team Twitter)

India have been placed alongside UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Group A of Asian Cup 2019 finals, which are set to take place in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1, 2019.

The Asian Cup final has been divided into six groups with four teams each. India have been drawn in a tricky group with hosts UAE, who are ranked 74th, as well as Thailand who reached the second round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Bahrain is the fourth country in the group.

India qualified for the second round of the qualifiers after beating Nepal but finished at the bottom of their group as their World Cup qualifying came to an end. The Blue Tigers made it to the finals of the Asian Cup after a gap of eight years by topping their group in the third round.

Here are the Group Draws:

Group A: UAE, Thailand, INDIA, Bahrain

Group B: Australia, Syria, Palestine, Jordan

Group C: Korea, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Philippines

Group D: Iran, Iraq, Vietnam, Yemen

Group E: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, DPR Korea

Group F: Japan, Uzbekistan, Oman, Turkmenistan

Here’s the complete #AsianCup2019 Final Draw! Who do you think will be champions? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/adGfBZJXPb — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) 4 May 2018

Defending champions Australia will renew their rivalry with Syria, Palestine and Jordan at the Asian Cup finals.

