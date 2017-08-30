Only in Express

AS Monaco sign striker Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan

Montenegro international Jovetic joined Inter Milan from Manchester City on a permanent basis in January after an 18-month loan spell at the Italian club. French media reports say that Jovetic could replace Monaco's young striker Kylian Mbappe.

By: Reuters | Published:August 30, 2017 12:17 pm
Stevan Jovetic, inter milan, as monaco, kylian mbappe, transfer news, football, sports news, indian express AS Monaco sign Stevan Jovetic on a four-year contract. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

French champions AS Monaco have signed striker Stevan Jovetic from Italy’s Inter Milan on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Ligue 1 and Serie A clubs said on Tuesday.

Montenegro international Jovetic joined Inter Milan from Manchester City on a permanent basis in January after an 18-month loan spell at the Italian club.

The 27-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla, where he scored seven goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances for the Spanish club.

“I’m very happy to be here. AS Monaco is a big club that played in the semi-finals of the Champions League and won the French title last season. There are some great players on this team,” Jovetic told Monaco’s website.

French media reports say that Jovetic could replace Monaco’s young striker Kylian Mbappe, who is close to joining French league rivals Paris St Germain.

Jovetic becomes Monaco’s ninth signing of the summer after the arrival of midfielders Youri Tielemans and Soualiho Meite and defender Terence Kongolo.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Zone A - Match 52
FT
Zone A - Match 52
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 53
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 54

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 