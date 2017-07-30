Arsene Wenger verbally abused by fan during Arsenal-Benfica friendly

Arsene Wenger signed a new contract of two years with Arsenal this summer. (Source: Reuters) Arsene Wenger signed a new contract of two years with Arsenal this summer. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal thrashed Benfica 5-2 in the Emirates Cup on Saturday but despite the impressive performance from the Gunners, the fans seemed to have stuck to their decision of not wanting Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. During the Emirates Cup, a fan invaded the pitch who appeared to verbally abuse the Frenchman.

The incident took place during the first half of the match when the supporter came running onto the pitch, heading towards the Gunner boss and started shouting at him. Following the fan’s abusive behaviour, a team of stewards quickly held the supporter and took him away from the pitch.

Last season had been very disappointing for Arsenal where they finished fifth in the league table and failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The previous season also saw huge banners of ‘Wenger Out’ carried by the fans at the Emirates and in some away matches as well.

It is not surprising that Saturday’s incident took place due to such anger and disappointment among the Arsenal fans. Despite all of this, Wenger signed a new contract of two years with Arsenal in the summer but the incident proves that Wenger would require a lot of effort to win the support of his fans and focus on taking the club to glory in the upcoming season.

Arsenal won the match 5-2, with two goals from Theo Walcott, plus strikes from Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi adding to an own goal. The Gunners will face Sevilla in the final of the Emirates Cup on Sunday.

