Arsene Wenger signs new two-year contract with Arsenal

Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract with Arsenal on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract with Arsenal on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract on Wednesday in a no break clause, to remain Arsenal manager until 2019. He is now set to complete 23 years in total with the English club.

According to a report by BBC, Arsenal have officially signed a two year deal with the manager who has been heading the team for the last 21 years.

The club’s season was marked with growing chants against the 67-year-old manager demanding his resignation, leading to a hostile environment that somewhere affected the performance of the players.

The Gunners won the FA Cup for the third time in the last four seasons after beating Premier League winners Chelsea last weekend at the Wembley. It was the seventh Cup title under Wenger’s reign with the club.

This has been the first time in the last 20 years for the French manager to not see his team qualify for the UEFA Champions League for next season. The team saw a new low as their chances of top four in the Premier League was in the hands of their opponents at the season end. The Gunners finished at the fifth position, with a point difference to fourth placed Liverpool.

Arsenal finished 18 points behind winners Chelsea. Vacancies for the club’s sporting director/operations are open, as Wenger’s new contract announcement remains only a formality.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd