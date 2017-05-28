Arsene Wenger must leave if Arsenal wish to progress

Arsenal fans hold up banners demanding removal of manager Arsene Wenger. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal fans hold up banners demanding removal of manager Arsene Wenger. (Source: Reuters)

Arsene Wenger was all smiles when his side Arsenal won the FA Cup final against Premier League 2017 winners Chelsea on Saturday. More than the feeling of victory, it came as a relief for the French manager who could not take his side to the Champions League qualification for the first time in the last 20 years.

Yes, it would have been a humiliating end to Wenger’s career had they lost. But the win does not change much for the English side who did not make it to the top four of the Premier League in a long time.

The already-in-trouble manager, who has dedicated 21 years to the club, has seen growing anger and louder chants demanding his immediate removal from the Gunners’ stand. His reputation at the club has reached a new low.

The win against League winners is a victory to be acknowledged, definitely, but to say that Wenger’s woes have come to an end is not true. The 67-year old became champions in an area where they were already dominant. Arsenal became the most successful club on Saturday with 13 Fed Cup titles, leaving Manchester United behind with 11. But the last match victory only seems as a consolation prize for a side that had one of their worst seasons.

After the match, Wenger declared himself as still the right man for the club he built in the last 20 years. But what he must not forget is that football is an unforgiving game. Arsenal won their third title in the last four seasons, but there has been no progress in their Premier League title or Champions League campaign.

The players also need a healthy environment to train and play in. The negative vibe surrounding the manager is not just restricted to him as the players require to be both physically and emotionally prepared to stay focused on the game.

Wenger announced that his future will become clear after the board’s meeting by Thursday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd