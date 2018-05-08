Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Arsene Wenger in demand as he prepares for life after Arsenal

Arsene Wenger's last game in charge of Arsenal after 22 seasons is at Huddersfield on Sunday.

By: AP | Updated: May 8, 2018 7:33:24 pm
Arsene Wenger, Arsene Wenger Arsenal. Arsene Wenger Arsenal Arsene Wenger, Arsene Wenger news, Arsene Wenger updates, sports news, football, Indian Express Arsene Wenger didn’t reveal who or where, and says he will not consider any role until after the season ends. (Source: AP)
Arsene Wenger is a man in demand as he prepares for life after Arsenal. Asked if he has received any job offers since announcing he would leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, the 68-year-old Frenchman says “yes, more than I expected.”

Wenger didn’t reveal who or where, and says he will not consider any role until after the season ends. Wenger’s last game in charge of Arsenal after 22 seasons is at Huddersfield on Sunday.

Wenger says “for sure I will be active. My brain demands work and is active. I have huge experience in management.” Arsenal plays at Leicester on Wednesday in the next-to-last game of the season.

