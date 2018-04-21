Arsene Wenger: Dreamer, romantic, visionary and perfectionist

The 68-year-old Frenchman departs from the North London club a year before his contract was due to expire. (Source: Reuters) The 68-year-old Frenchman departs from the North London club a year before his contract was due to expire. (Source: Reuters)

Quintessential romantic: He was football’s quintessential romantic, a throwback searching, often elusively, for that most ethereal brand of football. His philosophy was at odds with English football when it was diabolically physical and artisanic, a stitched-sequence of long-ball hoofing, the rebranding of First Division to English Premier League more superficial than deep-rooted. The bemused, then chain-smoking Wenger called it “anti-football”, a term he has carefully used when describing the methods of managers he detested. He went on reconstructing the English mentality towards the game, thus expanding the vision, range and scope of English football. In a sense, he was Guardiola before Guardiola, showing the same essence of non-conformity, free-spiritedness and a near-existential quest for footballing purity.

Delusional dreamer: The Invincibles best exemplified the soul of his game, wherein a languid, high-pressing game imperceptibly merged with stout, resilient defending. The side had stylists, technocrats, leaders and even bullies. He didn’t advent or invent anything radical, in terms of formations or style of play, but unburdened the English game of its intrinsic frigidity. There was cohesion and clarity, flair and feistiness. Reintroducing pacy wingers who drifted in and the overlapping fullback, he sped up the game’s tempo. He heavily invested (trust if not money) on players with technical ability and skill, one of the reasons Arsenal played eye-pleasing football. He uncluttered the front-heaviness and mid-field clutter of 4-4-2 to a more lucid and spatial 4-4-1-1. Even when playing superiorly-assembled sides, he seldom shirked from his philosophy, like in 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona, where there could gave been a temptation to park the bus. Some accuse his latter-year drought and his undoing to his philosophic inflexibility, not improvising on his original blueprint. But he was a delusional dreamer, intoxicated by the patterns his men weaved than the trophies they hoarded.

The pasta man: Wenger, they say, brought pasta to England. Those were the times when managers and teams went easy on the dining table, when a pint of beer and an occasional smoke was considered normal. Wenger cut out all spice and junk from the menu—burgers were outlawed—and remphasised on training and fitness, which initially irked several regulars of his time, among them Tony Adams and Lee Dixon. He also banished the air of informality during pre-seasons and made it more rigorous and serious. As a back-handed compliment, footballers would croon, “Wenger brought football to pre-seasons.” Beneath the aesthete was also a steely perfectionist, which Adams later credited to the second wind of his career.

The eternal club-man: In less harder times, Wenger had a bevy of suitors, keen on swooping him to Spain, Germany and Italy. Zinedine Zidane even wanted him to coach France. But Wenger’s heart was always trenched in North London. In the mid-aughts, when crippled by mounting financial burden after shifting from Highbury to Emirates, at the peak of his glory, they tightened the purse strings, When they decided to sell their best players, he threw no shenanigans. He went on rebuilding his sides, working around his resources at a time when he could have persuaded them for a spending spree that could have polished their European pedigree. He let go off Thierry Henry, Ashley Cole, Patrick Viera, Robin van Persie, later Cesc Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez. He was part of the reason Arsenal has least debts among European elites. Maybe, it’s the economist in him—he has a major in Economics — that reined over the tactician. Market visionary: Even before his greatest contemporary—and adversary—Alex Ferguson, he realised that his club needed to unshackle the predilection for home-grown players. When the youth academy wasn’t throwing up as talented players as United’s, he began importing players from France. The Invincibles season has just a couple of English regulars—Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole—but five Frenchmen. Like Ferguson, he picked under-priced talent like Viera (Monaco), Henry (Juventus), Van Persie (Feyenoord), Nicolas Anelka (PSG) and Robert Pires (Marseille). Apart from Dennis Bergkamp, he hardly preferred fully-formed talents until he broke the bank for Mesut Ozil. It seemed Wenger’s biggest thrill was the making of a genius rather than picking trophies with richly assembled geniuses.

