Only in Express
  • Arsene Wenger denies sending message to Alexis Sanchez with rare League Cup start

Arsene Wenger denies sending message to Alexis Sanchez with rare League Cup start

Alexis Sanchez made his first appearance in the League Cup since September 2015 on Wednesday, playing a full 90 minutes for only the second time this season as Arsenal beat third-tier Doncaster Rovers 1-0 at home.

By: Reuters | Published:September 21, 2017 5:36 pm
alexis sanchez, sanchez, arsene wenger, wenger, arsenal, league cup, football, sports news, indian express Sanchez played a full 90 minutes for only the second time this season. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denied trying to send a message to Alexis Sanchez by playing him in the League Cup and Europa League and says midweek minutes have helped the Chilean close in on full fitness after an injury disrupted pre-season.

The striker made his first appearance in the League Cup since September 2015 on Wednesday, playing a full 90 minutes for only the second time this season as Arsenal beat third-tier Doncaster Rovers 1-0 at home.

The 28-year-old failed to secure a move away from the Emirates in the transfer window and injury and illness have limited his involvement to just one other full match – in the Europa League against FC Cologne.

“Look, there’s no disguised attitude on my side,” Wenger told reporters on Thursday when asked if he was trying to send a message to Sanchez by not starting him in Arsenal’s last two Premier League matches against Chelsea and Bournemouth.

“I just try to get him back to full fitness and for me the Europa League and League Cup are important as well.

“Alexis Sanchez has been out injured and I thought he was still a bit short physically. I played him last night to give him competition…. I left him on for 90 minutes because I wanted him to have a real go.”

Arsenal, who are 12th in the league after an indifferent start to the season in which they have won twice and drawn once in their first five games, host 10th-placed West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

West Brom have not won a point at the Emirates since 2010, but Wenger is expecting a strong defensive performance from Tony Pulis’ side.

“They have the culture of the Premier League, a manager who knows how the league works. They are very strong on set pieces, solid defensively – it’s tough to score against them,” he added.

Mesut Ozil is back in training after missing Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea in their last league outing with a knee injury, but striker Danny Welbeck (groin) and defender Calum Chambers (hip) are out until after next month’s international break.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 86
    FT
    39
    Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas (41-39)
    Sep 21, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 87
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 88

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 