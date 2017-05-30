Arsene Wenger agrees to a new two-year contract with Arsenal: reports

Arsene Wenger have reportedly agreed to sign a new two-year contract with Arsenal. (Source: Reuters) Arsene Wenger have reportedly agreed to sign a new two-year contract with Arsenal. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and owner Stan Kroenke have reportedly reached agreement on a two-year contract, which is due to be ratified by the board.

The formal announcement will be made on Wednesday by the club. According to reports, Wenger has agreed to a two-year contract, which will extend his managerial term with the English side to 23 years.

Vacancies for the club’s sporting director/operations are open, as Wenger’s new contract announcement remains only a formality.

Arsenal won the FA Cup for the third time in the last four seasons. They beat Premier League winners Chelsea to claim their seventh FA Cup title under the French manager.

The Gunners ended their Premier League season on the fifth position in the table with 75 points and a point difference from fourth placed Liverpool.

The season was marked with growing chants against the 67-year-old manager demanding his resignation from the club, leading to a hostile environment that somewhere affected the performance of the players.

Wenger failed to book a spot for his side in next season’s Champions League for the first time in the last twenty years. His side had consistenly ended in the Premier League top four for the last twenty years, but reached a new low this year, with the FA Cup win as a consolation prize to a rather lackluster season in which their top four hopes depended on the opposite teams.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd