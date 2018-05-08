Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil out with back injury but expects to be fit for World Cup

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil out with back injury but expects to be fit for World Cup

Mesut Ozil is not expected to play Arsenal's remaining two fixtures in the English Premier League due to a back injury.

By: Reuters | Published: May 8, 2018 10:32:00 am
arsenal mesut ozil injury rsenal’s Mesut Ozil in action with Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez. REUTERS
Related News

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is not expected to return for the remaining two games of the Premier League season due to a back injury but the German is confident he will be fit for the World Cup. Ozil, who played in Arsenal’s 1-0 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat at Atletico Madrid last week, watched from the stands as Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the weekend.

He wrote on Twitter that it was a “pity” he missed Sunday’s match due to the injury. “It’ll need some time but I’m sure I’ll fully recover in time for the World Cup,” he added. Arsenal wrap up the season against Leicester City on Wednesday and Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Defending champions Germany begin their World Cup campaign in Russia against Mexico on June 17.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra can throw close to 90m this year 