Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka doubtful for Southhampton clash due to injury

Granit Xhaka, who sustained an ankle injury during Arsenal's loss at Tottenham Hotspur, scored the opening goal at the Emirates on Sunday

By: Reuters | Published:May 8, 2017 5:10 pm
Granit Xhaka scored the first goal for Arsenal. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could miss Wednesday’s Premier League game at Southampton due to a recurring ankle injury, manager Arsene Wenger said after his side’s 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Xhaka, who sustained an ankle injury during Arsenal’s loss at Tottenham Hotspur on April 30, scored the opening goal at the Emirates on Sunday but was forced off in the 76th minute “He got injured last time and he got a recurrence of that,” Wenger said after the game. “We’ll see. I don’t know,” Wenger said when asked if he was fit for the trip to St Mary’s Stadium Xhaka, who joined Arsenal before the start of the season, has scored four goals in 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.

“He has improved from the start to now,” Wenger told the BBC. “He is slowly getting stature in the middle of the park.” Sixth-placed Arsenal beat Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup in January but have recorded one league win in their last six visits to St Mary’s.

