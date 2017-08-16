Arsenal want Alexis Sanchez, not sure whether Chelsea want Diego Costa, says Arsene Wenger

Alexis Sanchez scored 30 goals in all competitions as Arsenal lifted the FA Cup but endured an underwhelming league campaign. (Source: AP) Alexis Sanchez scored 30 goals in all competitions as Arsenal lifted the FA Cup but endured an underwhelming league campaign. (Source: AP)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday that there was no comparison between the situations of forwards Alexis Sanchez with the Gunners and Diego Costa with reigning champions Chelsea. Wenger said that they want Sanchez but he was not sure whether Chelsea want Spaniard Costa.

Sanchez had made his desire to leave Arsenal public by saying that he wants to move to a club that can help him win the Champions League. “We have to make a choice between efficiency on the field and financial interests and most of the time you can find a compromise,” said Wenger. “In this case, I prioritise the fact that he will be useful on the sporting side.”

Costa recently said in an interview that he was being treated like a criminal by the Blues after Antonio Conte reportedly sent him a text that he would not be a part of the squad this year. Wenger insisted that there was no comparison between the two cases. “No comparison at all. We want Sanchez to be with us but I’m not sure whether Chelsea want Costa to be with them,” he said.

Wenger accepted that he was glad that Sanchez did not submit a transfer request like Philippe Coutinho. “It’s important you have a serene atmosphere inside and clarity about your commitment,” he said. “It’s important the players aren’t half in and half out and they are completely in.”

