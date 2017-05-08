Latest News
  • Arsene Wenger delighted for Danny Welbeck finding net against Manchester United

Arsene Wenger delighted for Danny Welbeck finding net against Manchester United

Danny Welbeck scored the second goals for Arsenal against United with a fierce header after good work from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right.

By: Reuters | London | Published:May 8, 2017 2:44 pm
manchester united, man utd, manchester united vs arsenal, arsenal vs manchester united, arsenal vs man utd, danny welbeck, arsene wenger, football news, sports news, indian express Danny Welbeck spent 13 years at Manchester United and now plays for Arsenal. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal had to overcome early nerves against Manchester United but the 2-0 win was reward for their patience and eventual sharpness in front of goal, manager Arsene Wenger said.

Danny Welbeck, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez all went close before Granit Xhaka broke the deadlock in the 54th minute with a shot that looped up off Ander Herrera.

Welbeck then added a second with a fierce header after good work from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right.

“That’s the kind of goal you want from Danny,” said Wenger. “It was a great goal. I am happy for him. He has all the abilities a striker needs. Hopefully, that will give him a boost.”

Although he did not respond to suggestions that Welbeck always does well against United, the striker was clearly delighted to score against the club where he spent 13 years.

“I grew up there and everything so it’s a special place in my life,” said Welbeck. “But once we get on that pitch, it’s business. When you score you’ve got to be happy, haven’t you?”

The goal was his fourth of an injury-affected season and, with a little more luck, he could have scored two more in the first half. Twice he was denied by last-ditch defensive blocks as Arsenal kept United under pressure.

A breakthrough was always likely but Wenger was delighted that they kept the belief that it would come.

“It was a patiently built win where in the first half you could see we were a bit nervous, in the second half we took the edge off and scored the goals,” he told SkySports. “It was a good win.”

Wenger believes their season is gaining belated momentum after victories over Manchester City, Leicester City and now Manchester United.

Once again they are putting together a late-season dash up the table, with a top-four finish still possible.

“Mathematically it is still possible but now we need some help from the teams around us,” said Wenger, who said he watched Liverpool’s goalless draw earlier in the day.

“We had a bit of luck today with the first goal. We started a little nervously but slowly got better.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi