Arsenal vs Manchester United live streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match, live TV coverage, online streaming

Arsenal will look to consolidate their position in the top four as they host Manchester United in the Premier League clash on Saturday. Jose Mourinho’s side are on the second position, eight points behind league leaders Manchester City. The Gunners are further four points behind. Arsene Wenger’s side secured a comfortable 5-0 victory over Huddersfield on Wednesday while the Red Devils survived a late scare to beat Watford 4-2. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Here are all the details you need to know about when and where to watch the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United:

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United in the English Premier League?

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be played on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

What time is the kickoff between Arsenal and Manchester United in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Premier League is at 11 PM IST.

Where is Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Premier League?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London. It is the home of Arsenal.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United?

Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

