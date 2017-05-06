Arsenal vs Manchester United: Last chance saloon for both as race for Premier League top-four heats up

Arsenal and Manchester United are facing each other for the first time in 40 years while outside the Premier League top-four. Arsenal and Manchester United are facing each other for the first time in 40 years while outside the Premier League top-four.

Arsenal were humiliated with a 2-0 defeat at White Hart Lane on Sunday. For the first time in 40 years, both Manchester United and Arsenal are outside the top-four when they play each other.

Manchester United will go to the Emirates being unbeaten for 25 straight matches. But after last week’s draw against Swansea City followed by a tough win over Celta Vigo in the Europa League, Jose Mourinho will be looking to snatch the crucial three points at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s away form in the current season is proving to be worsen with every match they travel to. After losing last five matches out of six away from home, things looking bleak for Wenger. With every passing week, being answerable to the media is becoming a huge task for the French manager.

At the Emirates however, Arsenal have done pretty well with three wins and a draw in last four matches at home but anything less than three points on Sunday will end the slightest of chances they have for qualifying in the Champions League.

Arsenal will be playing without midfielder Granit Xhaka who faces an ankle injury from the last week’s Tottenham match. Another sad news for the Gunners is Lucas Perez’s absence against United but they will be boosted by the return of Mustafi. Manchester United will have Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and also Juan Mata’s availability will be a boost for the Red Devils.

Unfortunately Marcus Rashford could miss the Arsenal game as he suffered a minor injury against Celta Vigo. For a fact, Jose Mourinho has faced Arsenal without losing more times in the Premier League than the has any other side.

For the Sunday’s encounter, Arsenal will bank upon some key players who can change the course of the game with one of them being Hector Bellerin who in particular, can exploit United’s lack of pace and energy to get in behind and cause problems as often as they can.

For Manchester United, Wayne Rooney can play a role with all his experience and big game mentality which could be vital for United getting over the line at the Emirates.

It’s quite easy to predict Manchester United’s approach when they go to the Emirates, the vital three points to book their place in the Champions League will be the priority for Jose’s men. But Arsenal, as destructive with their attack as they can be on their day, have not been good enough for far too long now.

