Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final: When and where to watch ARS vs MCI EFL Cup final, live streaming, time in IST

Manchester City, who have appeared invincible throughout the season received a shock defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic earlier this week and found themselves out of the race of FA Cup. The Pep Guardiola side, which has been touted to win all the four trophies this season, have already lost one of the trophies, will look to ensure they can win the EFL Cup final and add a trophy in their cabinet. But the challenge at hand is not easy- Manchester City will face Arsenal at EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. The Arsene Wenger side defeated Chelsea 2-1 on aggregate to book the summit clash and has looked a better squad on paper with the addition of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the ranks. But the defeat to Ostersund in the Europa League clash would have hurt the morale of the side and could pose a mental block against a dominating team such as Manchester City.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final?

Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final will be played on Sunday, February 25, 2018. Manchester City defeated Bristol City 5-3 on aggregate to enter the final while Arsenal went past Chelsea 2-1 on aggregate to set up the summit clash.

What time is the kickoff between Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final?

The kickoff for Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final is at 10:00 PM IST. It will be the first trophy win for both the clubs, in case they win the match.

Where is Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final?

The EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Which channel will air Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final?

Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final will not be telecast in India on TV. You can catch Live commentary, updates, social reactions and more on the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

