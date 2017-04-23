Arsenal vs Manchester City Live, FA Cup semi-final: Arsenal kick off the match against Manchester City at Wembley

Live FA Cup semi-final, Arsenal vs Manchester City: Will it be a London Derby in the final this season? Live FA Cup semi-final, Arsenal vs Manchester City: Will it be a London Derby in the final this season?

After the goal fest that was the first FA Cup semi-final of this year between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City meet at the Wembley stadium to decide the second team that goes through to the final. Both clubs have had contrasting form in the last few weeks. While Manchester City have seen an upturn in their fortunes with back to back victories in the Premier League, Arsenal have been in free fall. For the Gunners, the semi-final comes at a time when the London club is experiencing a turmoil of sorts with fans calling for Arsene Wenger’s sack louder than ever. Catch live updates of Arsenal and Manchester City’s clash in the second FA Cup semi-final here.

Live Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Cup semi-final:

1936 hrs IST: An opening for Manchester City as they take possession in midfield, it then comes to David Silva who puts it in the path of Aguero. His first touch puts it in the path of Koscielny who clears the danger.

1933 hrs IST: Five minutes have passed, City have had a few openings but nothing that could trouble Petr Cech. No major incident so far.

1929 hrs IST: Arsenal kick off the match at Wembley, both sides in their home colours.

1851 hrs IST: “Wenger out” has been a term that has picked up steam since the turn of the year. Arsenal’s rather dismal form in response to that sentiment has only given more fodder for more Arsenal fans to start using those words. Arsenal’s season was going as it has for the better part of the last decade but that was until they were hammered by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Since, their form can be best described as ‘free-fall.’ In two Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and West Ham United, they conceded six goals and scored none. Before that they drew against Manchester City and that match came after a 3-1 loss to West Brom. In a matter of days they went from being second on the league table to seventh.

City, on the other hand, have remained buoyant after their Champions League exit to Monaco. While Arsenal had to go through non-league Lincoln City to reach the semi-final, City beat Middlesbrough 2-0. The 2014 FA Cup triumph has been the only trophy that Arsenal have won in more than 12 years and it is a stage where they have produced some of their best performances. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case today.

1843 hrs IST: Team news are out:

Manchester City: Bravo, Navas, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Fernandinho, Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero. Subs:Caballero, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Delph, Sterling, Iheanacho.

Arsenal: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud. Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck.

