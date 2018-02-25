Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final, Live Score and Live Streaming: Gabriel Jesus on the bench for City

Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final Live Score and Live Streaming: Arsenal play Man City at Wembley. Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final Live Score and Live Streaming: Arsenal play Man City at Wembley.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup final Live Score and Live Streaming: England’s first domestic silverware will be on the line as Arsenal and Manchester City square-off in the final of the 2018 League Cup (EFL Cup). Arsene Wenger and his side will know the importance of this trophy as it gives them a chance to salvage at least one piece of silverware in what has been a lacklustre season. However, history is against the Gunners who have not won the League Cup since 1993 and they must step up on the day if they have to beat an in-form Manchester City. On paper, they look a strong side with the addition of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the ranks but the defeat to Ostersund in the Europa League second leg would have hurt the morale of the side even though they progressed on aggregate.

Alexander Lacazette is ruled out with injury. But the challenge will not be easy for Manchester City, who have appeared invincible throughout the season and remain favourites to lift the trophy. However, their shock defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic earlier this week has evened the odds. Pep Guardiola led City-side, which were touted to win all the four trophies this season, have already lost one and will look to ensure they can win the EFL Cup. Raheem Sterling will miss the final.

Arsenal and Manchester City will go up against the other in the League Cup/EFL Cup/Carabao Cup (however you like to call it!) at Wembley with silverware on offer for the first time in the season. Arsenal have an impressive record when it comes to Cup finals. The match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be broadcasted on MTV as well as VH1. Kick off, from Wembley, is at 10 PM IST. Catch live scores and updates from Arsenal vs Manchester City in the EFL Cup Final here.

