When and where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, FA Cup final, what time it starts in IST, live online streaming and TV coverage

Wembley stadium will be lit up in all its glory when Arsenal play Chelsea in this year’s FA Cup. The two teams come into the title clash on the back of almost contrasting league campaigns. Antonio Conte, in his very first season in charge of the Blues, led them to a fifth Premier League title as they dominated the league for the better part of the season. Arsenal on the other hand have failed to make it to the top-four and will play in the Europa League next season.

Arsene Wenger is looking to win the FA Cup a seventh time. Victory at Wembley will also make Arsenal the most successful club in the history of the 146-year-old tournament. Antonio Conte, on the other hand, has the chance of winning a double in his very first season in England. It will also be the last time that Chelsea captain John Terry will be part of the team, although it is unclear whether he will get to play or not.

When is the FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea?

The final of the FA Cup will be played on Friday, May 26, 2017.

What time is the FA Cup Final?

The FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea begins at 10 PM IST.

Where is the FA Cup final being player?

The final is played every year at the Wembley Stadium, which is the home of the England national football team. It will also be the temporary home of Tottenham Hotspur next season as they build a new stadium that replaces the White Hart Lane

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea?

The FA Cup final will be broadcast live on Ten 1.

How do I follow the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea live online?

The FA Cup final can be streamed live on the official Ten Sports website. For live commentary and updates, one can follow IndianExpress.com

