Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield Live: London rivals face-off in traditional curtain raiser

Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield 2017 Live: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Wembley as Arsenal face Chelsea the traditional season curtain raiser.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 6, 2017 5:45 pm
arsenal vs chelsea live, chelsea vs arsenal live, community shield live, alexis sanchez, arsenal vs chelsea live streaming, ars vs che live score, live football score, live score, football news, sports news, indian express Arsenal vs Chelsea, Community Shield Live: Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley.
Top News

In the traditional curtain raiser to activity at the top level in England, the Premier League champions take on the FA Cup winners which in this case is Chelsea vs Arsenal at the Wembley. In the Community Shield final, both teams come with near full-strength squad and a chance to make a strong mark early on in the season. Arsenal have won 14 Community Shield trophies while Chelsea have won four. For Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez has been one hot transfer prospect to hold on to and his fitness will be assessed. Chelsea will miss two big players in Eden Hazard (injured) and Diego Costa (exiled from the squad) with big money signing Alvaro Morata expected to start. Catch live score and updates from Community Shield in Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Community Shield Live, Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Score and Updates: Arsenal, the reigning FA Cup champions, take on Chelsea, the Premier League champions, at Wembley.

