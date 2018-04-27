Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Europa League Live Streaming: Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid in the first half; Vrsaljko, Simeone sent off

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Score: It hasn’t been a great season for Arsenal but they hope to have saved their best for last and for Europe. The Londoners showed what they’re capable of against CSKA Moscow in the first leg and against AC Milan in the tie. But their fragile defence also came to the fore in the defeat to Östersund and wobble against CSKA in the second leg. Now, the Gunners have a chance to take the team forward in quest to give a departing Arsene Wenger a fitting goodbye. On the other side, Atletico Madrid will not make things easy for them at the Emirates. Two-time champions, Atleti got the better of Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow before going close against Sporting.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid, Live Score and Updates from Emirates Stadium in Europa League semifinal
For Arsenal, the slender hope of qualifying for the Champions League rely squarely on the Europa League. Win it and they will be playing among the elite, lose out and they'd be back here once again next year. Their Premier League form has been erratic and inconsistent. Under Arsene Wenger, this season has seen the Gunners lose most games in the Premier League since his arrival in 1996. And now as he departs, the players would hope to give a fitting parting gift - a title. But Atletico Madrid with a potent attack in Antoine Griezmann and former Chelsea man Diego Costa would be a hard task to overcome.
Arsenal seeing lots of the ball in the Atletico Madrid area and making decent run ins as well. Feels like a goal is coming but for now Atletico hold through. Recent chances has the ball chipped into the area and Wilshere's header is weak and comfortable save for Oblak.
And now Diego Simeone is sent off! Lots of swear words for the referee and the Argentine manager is told to take his place in the stands! This hasn't been the kind of starts that Atleti would have liked or hoped for. Arsenal seeing plenty of ball already and they're likely to see much more in the remaining 75 minutes.
RED CARD! Atletico right back Vrsaljko is sent off! Second booking for the Croatian and Atleti are down to ten men! On a fifty-fifty ball, the Croatian is just late and takes out Lacazette after a heavy touch. This is the fifth quickest red card in Europa League history.
Huge chance for Lacazette to score and the volley goes wide of the goal. Kisses the side of the crossbar and it goes wide of the mark! Fantastic cross from the left but the Frenchman fails to test Oblak
First real act of the match is a booking for Atletico Madrid's Vrsaljko. Cynical foul to bring down Wilshere who looked to be galloping forward but an outstretched leg brings him down.
Fatboy Slim blares as the match gets underway. Arsenal get the ball rolling from left to right on the TV screen. Plenty of noise and sound for Wenger's last home game in Europe with Arsenal. Somewhat interestingly, this is the first time that these two teams have met!
7 - Arsenal have won seven of their last ten home games in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, drawing two and losing one.
10 - The Gunners have won only ten of their 31 UEFA competition matches against teams from Spain, losing 14.
4 - Atlético have lost four of their last six away matches, winning just one.
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: "It's 50:50. These are two teams with great history in European competition. [Arsenal] have an extraordinary manager who has achieved so much with the club. We have to focus on what we're up against, which is a team that is very dangerous going forward with Lacazette, Özil and Ramsey in midfield. They're very strong down the wing with Bellerín. We have to take the game in the direction that we feel most comfortable in and produce a good performance."
Arsenal: Two changes for the Gunners from Sunday’s 4-1 win against West Ham with Özil replacing Iwobi in attacking midfield after overcoming illness, while Wilshere is in for Elneny, who is out injured for the rest of the season.
Atletico Madrid: Diego Costa only fit enough for the bench, but there's a surprise in midfield with Gabi left out for Thomas Partey. Against an English side, Simeone probably trying to go after Arsenal's weakness in the physicality. He can be a handful on his day.
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey on Wenger who will leave the hot seat at the end of the season: "It's a massive motivation, to put the emotional side to one side and use it to go on and win this trophy for him. It's going to be weird next season when he's not here but for now he is, & we have to finish the season off strongly. You've seen with the amount of fans that turned up on Sunday, the noise they produced. hopefully they can give him the send-off he deserves."
Arsene Wenger prior to the semifinal: I try to keep my priorities right and I live for competition and competition is wining games. I'm sure the fans will be behind the team - we've been outstanding at home. I’m touched by all of the praise I’ve got from English football since Friday. I’m grateful for having that experience in this country - that for me is very special … Let’s make tonight a special night for us all.
Arsenal XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey; Wilshere, Ozil, Welbeck; Lacazette
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Godin, Lucas, Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke, Griezmann, Gameiro
Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage of the Europa League semifinal between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. Managed by two men who have (had!) revolutionised the teams when they arrived. Arsene Wenger when he arrived in 1996 changed how English football was run and how players were managed. Same under Diego Simeone for Atletico Madrid. Once the whipping boys against the big brothers Real, Atleti ended their long barren spell against their local rivals and have made a strong name for themselves. It has seen them win a league and the Europa League twice and reaching the Champions League final too. But now the focus is on Europa League where the Spaniards are going for a third time while Arsenal haven't won it before.