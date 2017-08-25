Only in Express

Arsenal to meet Cologne, BATE in Europa League, Everton face Lyon

Arsene Wenger's side, who failed to reach the Champions League for the first time since 1997, face a 4,500km round trip to face Belarusian champions BATE.

By: Reuters | Published:August 25, 2017 7:19 pm
Arsenal, Arsenal Europa League, Europa League draw, Europa League fixtures, Sports News, Sports General view during the Europa League draw. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Arsenal face punishing away trips in their Europa League campaign after Friday’s group stage draw pitted them against BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade, while Everton face a tough group including last season’s semi-finalists Olympique Lyonnais.

Arsene Wenger’s side, who failed to reach the Champions League for the first time since 1997, face a 4,500km round trip to face Belarusian champions BATE and can expect an intimidating atmosphere in their trip to Serbia to face Red Star. They will also meet Bundesliga side FC Cologne in Group H.

Everton, the other Premier League side in the Europa League and who return to the competition after a three-year absence, take on Serie A side Atalanta in Group E, who are back in European football for the first time in 26 years.
Ronald Koeman’s men will also face Cypriot side Apollon Limassol and Lyon, who were knocked out of the final four last season by eventual runners up Ajax Amsterdam.

AC Milan are the favourites to win the tournament after spending more than 200 million euros ($236.10 million) on new signings this season including Lucas Biglia, Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci. They will face Austria Vienna, HNK Rijeka and AEK Athens in Group D.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
25
Zone B - Match 44
FT
23
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (25-23)
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 46

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 