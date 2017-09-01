Only in Express

Arsenal taunted by English police on transfer deadline day

On the transfer deadline day, on Thursday, the Thames Valley Police and Dorset Police urged football fans not to check their phones for updates while driving their cars. At the same time, they took a dig at a faltering Arsenal.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 1, 2017 2:16 pm
arsenal football club, arsenal transfers, arsenal jokes, arsenal memes, football transfers, english premier league, football news, sports news, indian express Arsenal have already lost two of three Premier League games. (Source: Reuters)
Things haven’t been going to plan for Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal. They have three points after three games in the English Premier League with just a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Leicester City to show in their points tally. Since then, they’ve been defeated by Stoke City and thumped by Liverpool at Anfield. But its not just the results, or lack of, on the pitch that has plagued the Gunners who once went without losing a single game through the season. Poor decision making on a board room level has Arsenal losing key players and failing to land potential high profile signings.

The dismal position for Arsenal football club was used by the police in England to get an important point across but the London clubs’ fans are unlikely to take it lightly. On the transfer deadline day, on Thursday, the Thames Valley Police and Dorset Police urged football fans not to check their phones for updates while driving their cars.

Dorset Police tweeted “you’ll have twice as many points (on the driving license) as Arsenal if we catch you doing it at the wheel.” On a similar theme, Thames Valley Police said drivers will “end up with more points than Arsenal” if they get caught using their phones.

Arsenal saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain join Liverpool on the deadline day with the midfielder rejecting a move to Chelsea to reportedly play in his preferred position. However, Arsenal would be boosted by the failed transfer of Alexis Sanchez out of the Emirates. Although, the club failed in their pursuit of signing Monaco winger Thomas Lemar for a reported 92 million pounds.

