Arsenal sign striker Alexandre Lacazette for club record fee

Arsenal have signed Alexandre Lacazette on a five year contract. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal have signed Alexandre Lacazette on a five year contract. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal have made their intentions of possibly changing things around after extending Arsene Wenger’s contract by breaking bank and signing striker Alexandre Lacazette from French club Lyon for a club record fee of 60 million Euros which is likely to extend depending on his performances for the Gunners. Arsenal said on its website on Wednesday that the 26-year-old Lacazette “has agreed to join us on a long-term contract, for an undisclosed fee.” However, Lyon confirmed the figure of 60 million euros in a statement, with the amount exceeding the estimated 50 million euros that Arsenal had paid to Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013 which was the club’s then record transfer fee. He has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the London club.

“We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told the Arsenal website. “He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher. As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character. He is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season.”

Lacazette has already proven his mettle and ability infront of goal by earning 11 caps for France and has scored at least 20 league goals in each of the last three seasons for Lyon while scoring a collective of 37 goals in 45 games last season to help Lyon to fourth place finish in Ligue 1 and semi-finals of the Europa League.

He becomes Arsenal’s second major signing of the close season, following the arrival of Bosnia defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke 04.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd