Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke under fire for launching animal hunting channel

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has come under criticism after he launched a new television channel My Outdoor TV (MOTV) that broadcasts hunting programmes. From what it appears, the programmes show killing of elephants, lions and other endangered species of Africa.

Kroenke, who owns 67% of the shares of the London based club, will screen shows in the channel, that has been called ‘Netflix of the hunting world’ at the launch of MOTV. It is being said that the channel will screen hunting trips in Africa which will include killing wild animals by both bow and arrows as well as guns.

“There’s no other feeling in the world quite like walking up on your bull elephant,” the anchor says after shooting a bull dead. “It’s not a game. These are big powerful cats. They wouldn’t think anything of taking out a human.”

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen, who is an animal activist and constantly posts about illegal poaching to raise awareness of rhinos in South Africa, said to the Independent, “I find it sickening that anyone could want to endanger these animals whatsoever, but for someone to turn it into a TV show for entertainment absolutely boils my blood.”

“I’ve had so many messages from Arsenal fans telling me they hate him as much as anyone, so if that’s the case, he has to be driven out. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want this person representing something I love.”

Kroenke or the Gunners have not made any comment on the show so far.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd