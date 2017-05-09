Arsenal not giving up the chase, says Granit Xhaka

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal know they need a big slice of luck to finish in the Premier League top four but midfielder Granit Xhaka says the London club have not given up the chase.

Arsenal, who beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday, will need fourth-placed Manchester City (69 points, 35 games) or third-placed Liverpool (70 points, 36 games) to slip up in their remaining games if they are to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

They are currently sixth with 63 points from 34 games and can close the gap with a win at Southampton on Wednesday.

Xhaka, who scored the opening goal in Arsenal’s win over United, said no one had given up hope.

“We always have hope – hope dies last,” Xhaka told British media. “It’s up to us, we need some luck along the way, but if we win the next four games, I’m convinced that we can do it.

“This is a phase where we have to win every game, which we know… If we do that, I’m convinced that we can achieve what we want.” Xhaka has collected eight yellow cards and one red in his last 15 appearances for the club but the Swiss international said he had no intention of holding back.

“In football you get criticised if you are sent off. It’s my style of play and nobody can make me change that,” he added.

“But you become cleverer, maybe look more and since my last red card, I think things have improved.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now