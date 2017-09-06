Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger speaks against January transfer window

Arsene Wenger’s side have not won at Anfield since 2012. (Source: Reuters) Arsene Wenger’s side have not won at Anfield since 2012. (Source: Reuters)

After Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain’s transfer hopes failed to materialise, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger came out to say that the January transfer window should be scrapped as it leads to a loss of focus by players who start thinking where they should go in January.

In an interview to beIN Sports, Wenger said, “The players who do not play or the players who are tapped up in October they already start again to think: ‘Where do I go in January?’. That’s not a way to be on board with a football club.”

“We are here to entertain people and you can do that with people who are really on board together, to achieve something together and not every minute that it doesn’t go well to think: ‘Where can I go next?'”

Wenger is not the first Premier League manager to voice his concern over January transfer-window. “I believe that we have to bring some decency. We all complain today that it has become too much a business, but we can do something about it. We have that responsibility in the game,” he added. “You can’t have a player preparing for a vital football game and still be on the phone at 4 o’clock: ‘Do I go or not?’ or ‘How much is it?’, ‘Where do I go?'”

“The ideal situation would be to have a transfer period that is closed 48 hours before the first game of the championship and to close it completely until the season after.”

Arsenal, who had a disappointing start to the season with two defeats out of three, return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Bournemouth at the Emirates.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd