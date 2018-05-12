Always encouraged Arsenal to organise tours to India, says Arsene Wenger

Ar Arsenal manage Arsene Wenger wishes to visit India. Ar

Arsenal’s outgoing manager Arsene Wenger, who will leave the club after 22 seasons at the end of season, on Saturday expressed desire to visit India. Speaking in an interview uploaded on the official Facebook page of Arsenal Football Club, the French manager said that he regrets never visiting the country in his life. “One of the things I have missed in my life is visiting India. I am fascinated by India, I don’t know why, but I have never been in India,” he said.

The 66-year old manager further added that he encouraged Arsenal to organise a tour to India, but it never came to fruitition. “I have always encouraged Arsenal to organise a tour in India. We were close a few times, but it never happened. But one can be sure, I will visit India,” he said.

On being asked how he imagines India to be, Wenger described India “as a country with a special culture”. “As a kid, I learnt about the country’s special resistance, a non-violent resistance, and I was certainly impressed by that because the way we were educated was if someone wants to fight, you fight back. India gave examples of creative ways to think and act. It’s a special society where there is a complete different philsophy compared to other countries,” he said.

He further went on to add that he wishes to understand the contradictions surrounding the country. “And now, you look at the modern development, India is really booming. These contradictions which I don’t really understand, I would love to see it for myself,” he said.

