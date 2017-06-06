Latest News

Arsenal makes defender Sead Kolasinac their 1st off-season recruit

Arsenal say the move has not yet been officially completed. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is looking to strengthen the squad after signing a two-year contract extension. Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and will play in the Europa League next season.

By: AP | London | Published:June 6, 2017 6:45 pm
Arsenal, Europa League, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sead Kolasinac, Arsene Wenger Arsenal say Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac will be the club’s first signing in the transfer window. (Source: AP)

Top News

Arsenal say Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac will be the club’s first signing in the transfer window. The FA Cup winners say the 23-year-old left back will join from German club Schalke, where his contract is ending.

Arsenal say the move has not yet been officially completed. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is looking to strengthen the squad after signing a two-year contract extension.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and will play in the Europa League rather than the more lucrative Champions League next season.

More Top News

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It's scary...the amount of runs Hashim Amla has piled on in his short career 