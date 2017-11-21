Top Stories

Arsenal hire new head of recruitment from Borussia Dortmund

The man credited with creating the production line of young stars at Borussia Dortmund over the last decade has left the German club to join Arsenal as its head of recruitment.

By: AP | Published:November 21, 2017 12:28 am
Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Sven Mislintat, Arsene Wengerm sports news, football, Indian Express Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says “identifying and developing talent is a core part of our philosophy and Sven has an outstanding track record over many years.” (Source: Reuters)
Top News

The man credited with creating the production line of young stars at Borussia Dortmund over the last decade has left the German club to join Arsenal as its head of recruitment.

Sven Mislintat leaves Dortmund after 10 years and will officially start his role at Arsenal in December.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says “identifying and developing talent is a core part of our philosophy and Sven has an outstanding track record over many years.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shinji Kagawa and Ousmane Dembele are among the youngsters to have been identified by Mislintat before breaking into Dortmund’s first team.

Arsenal says scout Steve Rowley has stood down from his role after 25 years but will continue as a consultant.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table