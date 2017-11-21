Arsenal hire new head of recruitment from Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says “identifying and developing talent is a core part of our philosophy and Sven has an outstanding track record over many years.” (Source: Reuters) Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says “identifying and developing talent is a core part of our philosophy and Sven has an outstanding track record over many years.” (Source: Reuters)

The man credited with creating the production line of young stars at Borussia Dortmund over the last decade has left the German club to join Arsenal as its head of recruitment.

Sven Mislintat leaves Dortmund after 10 years and will officially start his role at Arsenal in December.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says “identifying and developing talent is a core part of our philosophy and Sven has an outstanding track record over many years.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shinji Kagawa and Ousmane Dembele are among the youngsters to have been identified by Mislintat before breaking into Dortmund’s first team.

Arsenal says scout Steve Rowley has stood down from his role after 25 years but will continue as a consultant.

