Arsenal have only themselves to blame for missing out on Champions League

Arsene Wenger’s saving grace through all these years of not delivering a Premier League title since 2003-04 has been that his side has finished inside the top four. And with that qualified for the Champions League. But on Sunday that come to a shattering end. For the first time in 20 years, Arsenal failed to make it to next season’s European tournament as they finish fifth on the table – one point away from fourth-placed Liverpool.

The Gunners reached a low point in this season when their qualification for the top four was dependent on the performance of opponents. Arsenal were at a position when they were hoping that Manchester City or Liverpool slip up in their last few fixtures.

They ran a campaign that was filled with doubt, blame and under performances. Arsenal slipped down early in the race to make amends, failing to reach the top four after twenty years. The club could not win against bottom placed teams like Bournemouth, Watford in January and that hurt their growth.

While Wenger took blame for the season, there is no denying that the environment at the club became so negative that it hampered the players’ performance. With chants getting louder calling for his ouster, the performance of the players deteriorated. There was no end to talks surrounding Wenger’s contract

Star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have certainly not been at their best and been patchy at best.

In a recent interview, Wenger also said that not all issues and politics are known to the general public and these issues have been difficult for the players to cope with. “Some (reasons), obviously that you know about, and that is very difficult for the group of players to cope with that. Some other reasons where we will talk about another day,” he said.

A general form of support was missing from not just the fans but even the board and that harmed the club in more than one way.

