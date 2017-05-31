Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech wins his 11th Czech Republic Golden Ball award

Petr Cech won the Czech Republic Golden Ball for the 11th time. (Source: AP) Petr Cech won the Czech Republic Golden Ball for the 11th time. (Source: AP)

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech won the Czech Republic Golden Ball for the 11th time on Tuesday for the 2016-17 season.

The award which is voted by journalists of Czech is a version of the FWA PLayer of the Year. Czech has won the award 11 times in the last 13 years, losing only twice to Pavel Nedved and David Lafata.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper said that he was proud to receive the ‘beautiful’ trophy. He put up a picture with the stunning-looking trophy on his Instagram account and wrote, “So proud to win this beautiful trophy for already eleventh time! Golden Ball for footballer of the year in the Czech Republic.”

Cech gave a consistent performance in Arsenal’s campaign this season with 12 clean sheets in the league over the 2016-17 campaign.

Arsenal won the FA Cup on Saturday for the third time in the last four seasons after beating Premier League winners Chelsea at the Wembley.

The Gunners however failed to book a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years. They finished at the fifth position on the table, with a point difference to fourth placed Liverpool.

Manager Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract on Wednesday with a no break clause. The French manager will now remain the manager of the English until 2019, completing 23 years in total.

