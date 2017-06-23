Latest News

Arsenal forward Takuma Asano rejoins VfB Stuttgart on loan

Japan's Takuma Asano joined Arsenal in July last year and was loaned out to Stuttgart shortly after for the 2016-17 campaign, where he scored four goals in 26 league appearances as the club won promotion to the top tier.

Arsenal forward Takuma Asano will return to VfB Stuttgart for a second successive season on loan, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

“Takuma Asano has re-joined Bundesliga side Stuttgart on loan for the 2017/18 season,” Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com). “We’d like to wish him all the best for the upcoming campaign,”they concluded.

