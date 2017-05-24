Arsenal face defensive crisis ahead of FA Cup final against Chelsea

Gabriel Paulista was taken off on a stretcher in Arsenal’s last league game against Everton. (Source: AP) Gabriel Paulista was taken off on a stretcher in Arsenal’s last league game against Everton. (Source: AP)

In another setback to Arsenal, Gabriel Paulista has been ruled out of the FA Cup final against Chelsea to add to their defensive woes.

While Gabriel will not be playing the match, Laurent Koscielny stands suspended for three matches after earning a red card in the Premier League match against Everton.

“Gabriel is out for six to eight weeks. We had a scare about his cruciate but it’s medial. He avoids surgery,” said Arsene Wenger, who has been facing growing pressure of quitting the club he has managed for the last 20 years.

Wenger will be facing major defensive woes against Premier League winners as even Shkodran Mustafi remains doubtful for the match, with concussion symptoms.” Shkodran Mustafi, we have some worries, because he is still sick at the moment. He has not trained yet,” said Wenger.

“It’s unbelievable and unpredictable and we are hit hard in a position where we need to be strong on Saturday. We have to find solutions and hopefully I can find those solutions,” said the French manager.

Gabriel, who was taken off on a stretcher in the last league game, was substituted by Per Mertesacker. The German is expected to replace him in the clash against the Blues.

Arsenal failed to make it to the qualifications of the UEFA Champions League next season as they finished fifth on the Premier League with a point difference to fourth placed Liverpool.

The Gunners will be desperate to win the FA Cup final as this remains their only chance of taking home a trophy this season.

