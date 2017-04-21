Arsenal eyeing FA Cup title and top-four Premier league finish, says Nacho Monreal

Latest News
Nacho Monreal said that winning the FA Cup and a top-four finish in the Premier League remain Arsenal's twin targets.

By: Reuters | Updated: April 21, 2017 3:54 pm
Nacho Monreal played in the 2015 final and is hopeful of a repeat performance at Wembley. (Source: Reuters)

Winning the FA Cup and a top-four finish in the Premier League remain Arsenal’s twin targets following an underwhelming season, defender Nacho Monreal has said.

Arsenal started the season strongly with a six-game winning streak that lifted them to second position in the league but have since faded and are seven points behind fourth-placed City with just two wins in their last six league games.

Arsenal’s consecutive FA Cup wins in 2014 and 2015 are the London side’s most recent major trophies and Monreal, who played in the 2015 final, is hopeful of a repeat performance at Wembley.

“The FA Cup is our target – and finishing in the top four, because honestly, we can’t win the Premier League,”

Monreal told the club’s website ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

“It’s a good opportunity to show the Arsenal fans that we can win trophies. We are in the semi-final against Manchester City, it’s going to be an amazing game.

“We are playing in Wembley, it’s always something special when you play there… When you finish the season and you have won something, it’s always special and we want to repeat it.”

Arsenal are currently the joint highest FA Cup holders along with Manchester United with 12 trophies.

