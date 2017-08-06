Arsenal beat Chelsea in new penalty format to win Community Shield

Arsenal beat Chelsea in consecutive Wembley contests – on Sunday to win Community Shield. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal beat Chelsea in consecutive Wembley contests – on Sunday to win Community Shield. (Source: Reuters)

Olivier Giroud stepped up and converted Arsenal’s fourth penalty to give the Gunners a great start to the season as they beat fellow Londoners Chelsea 4-1 on penalties to lift the Community Shield title. This is the 15th time that Arsenal have won the season’s curtain raiser fixture which pits the Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners at Wembley. Incidentally, Arsenal had beaten Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The two teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time which was evenly contested with first half belonging to Arsenal while Chelsea looked brighter in the second 45 minutes.

In a trial for the ‘ABBA penalty system’ was implemented which is different than the traditional system of ABAB that was considered a lottery at times and unfair to the team going second. Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata missed their penalties for Chelsea. None of the Arsenal players faltered with their spot kick with Giroud’s left footed kick sent Courtois the wrong way to give manager Arsene Wenger reason to celebrate after extending contract in the summer.

Chelsea took the lead soon after the half time break with Victor Moses reacting quickest to a loose ball in the 46th minute to give the Blues the lead who had lined up without Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and big-money signing Alvaro Morata. Arsenal equalised in the 82nd minute when substitute Sead Kalasinac headed home to cap an impressive performance. A large role in Arsenal’s equaliser was played by the fact that Chelsea were reduced to ten men when Pedro was sent off for a nasty lunge on Mohamed Elneny.

New Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata missed from the spot. (Source: Reuters) New Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata missed from the spot. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal’s front three of record signing Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi moved around fluidly in the first half to create numerous chances. The French forward Lacazette came closest when he curled in an effort that rattled the post and came off.

Chelsea grew into the game as the match went on. Pedro drew a save from Cech after a swift counter attack. The opener in the game came when Moses, sent off in the FA Cup final, reacted fastest against the Arsenal defence who were static to slot home a Gary Cahill header.

Later in the contest, Courtois had to be on hand to save a fierce strike by Elneny and then a long-range from Granit Xhaka but the equaliser came when an impressive Kolasinac, a close-season signing from Schalke 04 and substitute for Per Mertersacker, headed the ball home.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd