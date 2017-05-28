Latest News

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win FA Cup for 13th time

Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey scored the goals for Arsenal which took them to a record 13th FA Cup crown after a disappointing season.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 28, 2017 12:08 am
Arsenal picked up silverware after a disappointing season. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal held out to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley with an Aaron Ramsey winner in the second half. The winner arrived seconds after Chelsea equalised through Diego Costa’s equaliser to cancel out Alexis Sanchez’s first half goal that was marred in controversy. With the win, Arsenal have won a record 13th FA Cup and seventh under Arsene Wenger. Wenger has now become the most successful manager in FA Cup history.

