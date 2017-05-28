Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win FA Cup for 13th time

Arsenal picked up silverware after a disappointing season. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal picked up silverware after a disappointing season. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal held out to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley with an Aaron Ramsey winner in the second half. The winner arrived seconds after Chelsea equalised through Diego Costa’s equaliser to cancel out Alexis Sanchez’s first half goal that was marred in controversy. With the win, Arsenal have won a record 13th FA Cup and seventh under Arsene Wenger. Wenger has now become the most successful manager in FA Cup history.

(Will be updated)

