Arrest ordered for Lionel Messi’s brother after gun found in blood-stained boat

A prosecutor in Argentina has ordered the arrest of one of Lionel Messi’s brothers.

Authorities say that Matias Messi illegally carried a gun. The weapon was found inside a blood-stained boat after he crashed it in the Parana river.

Prosecutor Jose Luis Caterina says Messi is being investigated and will eventually be detained for illegally possessing a firearm in “a suspicious context.”

The 35-year-old is recovering from a fractured jaw and other injuries at a hospital in Argentina’s Santa Fe province.

# SUPUESTO ACCIDENTE HERMANO DE LÍO MESSI # Club Pescadores Fighera – MATÍAS MESSI (35) Llegó con su embarcacion y dijo haber chocado con Banco de arena. Presentaba corte en cabeza. Al arribo Subcria 11 y PDI se halló arma de fuego. Esta siendo buscado por Orden Fiscal @lt3am680 pic.twitter.com/VE0zSHI4g8 — Jose Luis Juarez (@JoseljuarezJOSE) 30 November 2017

The prosecutor says that after the crash, the brother of the football star was helped by a local resident.

Messi’s attorney, Ignacio Carbone, said that his client crashed into a sandbank and denied that he owns the gun.

