Arjen Robben extends contract with Bayern Munich till 2018

Arjen Robben has won every major domestic trophy and a Champions League with Bayern Munich since joining them in 2009. (Source: file) Arjen Robben has won every major domestic trophy and a Champions League with Bayern Munich since joining them in 2009. (Source: file)

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben will stay at the German champions until 2018 after the 32-year-old Dutchman signed a one-year contract extension, the club said on Monday.

Robben has won every major domestic trophy with Bayern since joining them in 2009 and he scored an 89th-minute winner in the 2013 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

“In his position Arjen is one of the best players in the world,” CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

“He has been in Munich for almost eight years and has become a key part of the club.”

Bayern’s French winger Franck Ribery and top scorer Robert Lewandowski also signed contract extensions this season.

Robben, who played for Chelsea and Real Madrid before moving to Munich, has scored 82 goals in 152 Bundesliga matches and 21 goals in 53 Champions League games for the German side.