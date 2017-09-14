Only in Express
  • Argentina move 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier to Boca Junior’s Bombonera stadium

Argentina move 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier to Boca Junior’s Bombonera stadium

Argentina sit fifth in the South American qualifying table for Russia 2018 and play Peru, who are a place above them on goal difference, on October 5. The top four teams qualify automatically and the fifth-placed side faces a home and away playoff against New Zealand.

By: Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: September 14, 2017 11:32 am
Argentina, World Cup qualifier, Peru, Boca Juniors Argentina reached the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil but have been poor in South American qualifying for Russia. (Source: AP)
Top News

Argentina will play next month’s World Cup qualifier against Peru at Boca Juniors’ Bombonera stadium rather than their traditional home venue in Buenos Aires, a move they hope will give them an advantage in the crucial encounter.

With two games left to play, Argentina sit fifth in the South American qualifying table for Russia 2018 and play Peru, who are a place above them on goal difference, on October 5.

The top four teams qualify automatically and the fifth-placed side faces a home and away playoff against New Zealand. Argentina play most of their home games at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, the home of Boca’s rivals River Plate.

But new coach Jorge Sampaoli wanted to move the game to the smaller Bombonera, where the crowd is more tightly packed in, to give them a boost for the must-win match.

Argentina reached the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil but have been poor in South American qualifying for Russia, most recently drawing at home with Venezuela, the bottom side in the 10-team group.

Media reports have said Peru asked FIFA to shift the match away from the Bombonera, claiming the home side would be unable to guarantee the players’ safety at the famously fervent stadium.

Players from River Plate were attacked with pepper spray during a Copa Libertadores match at the ground in 2015, leading to their ejection from the tournament and a ban on playing home games there.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

    Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 