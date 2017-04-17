Latest News

Argentina football fan declared brain dead after stadium fall

Hospital's head of surgery said that Emanuel Balbo will not recover after he suffered a head injury during Cordoba Derby.

By: AP | Buenos Aires | Updated: April 17, 2017 9:13 pm
Emanuel Balbo's father says his son was attacked by a mob after he faced off with a man.

An Argentine football fan has been declared brain dead after he was chased down the terraces of a stadium and allegedly thrown from the bleachers.

The Emergency Hospital in Cordoba says Emanuel Balbo remains on a ventilator. But the hospital’s head of surgery tells local Todo Noticias channel on Monday that Balbo will not recover.

Balbo was beaten by other fans on Saturday during the derby in Cordoba between Belgrano and Talleres that ended 1-1.

Video footage shows he was forced down the terraces to avoid more violence and pushed over the stands to a concrete staircase below.

Balbo’s father says his son was attacked by a mob after he faced off with a man that Balbo blamed for killing his brother.

