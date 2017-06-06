Arda Turan quits Turkey national team after being dropped due to reported assault

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 6, 2017 11:54 pm
Turkey midfielder Arda Turan has announced his international retirement amid controversy of his reported assault of a sports journalist. Turan by coach Fatih Terim and expelled from the team training camp after reports of the incident emerged. The Barcelona midfielder then announced his decision in front of cameras at the hotel he is staying in Slovenia.
