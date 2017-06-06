Latest News

Arda Turan quits Turkey national team after being dropped due to reported assault

Arda Turan was dropped from the Turkish national team and banished from the training camp by coach Fatih Terim after reports emerged of him assaulting a sports journalist aboard a plane.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 6, 2017 11:54 pm
Arda Turan announced his decision in front of cameras at his hotel in Slovenia, saying he had “no regrets,” the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. (Source: AP)

Turkey midfielder Arda Turan has announced his international retirement amid controversy of his reported assault of a sports journalist. Turan by coach Fatih Terim and expelled from the team training camp after reports of the incident emerged. The Barcelona midfielder then announced his decision in front of cameras at the hotel he is staying in Slovenia.

