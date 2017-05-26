Antonio Valencia extends Manchester United contract till 2019

The new contract also gives Antonio Valencia an option of extending by a year after 2019. (Source: Reuters) The new contract also gives Antonio Valencia an option of extending by a year after 2019. (Source: Reuters)

Antonio Valencia has signed a contract extension with Manchester United that keeps him at Old Trafford until 2019. The wing-back has been one of the most important members of Jose Mourinho’s side that has won the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League this season.

The new contract also gives Valencia an option of extending by a year after 2019. “Manchester United has been my life since 2009 and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract,” Valencia told the club website.

Valencia has emerged as one of the most consistent players for Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. This season, he adapted seemlessly into the wing-back role that he had to play in Jose Mouriho’ scheme of things. Mourinho has described Valencia as the “best right back in the world” earlier in the season. He was a candidate for the club’s player of the year at the end of the season.

“I would like to thank the manager for the confidence he has given me this season and I am sure that we will be challenging on all fronts next season,” said Valencia.

Valencia was brought into United by Ferguson from Wigan Athletuc in 2009. He wore the captain’s armband for their recent win against Ajax that helped them win the Europa League title and book a place in the Champions League group stage. He has also won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups with Manchester United.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd