Antonio Conte with his squad after winning the English Premier League on Friday. Antonio Conte with his squad after winning the English Premier League on Friday.

Antonio Conte has signed a new two-year contract with Chelsea on Monday after leading them to a Premier League title in his first term as the Stamford Bridge itself.

After the contract extension, Conte said that the Blues now have to work even harder to stay at the top. “I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea,” Conte said on the club’s website on Tuesday. “We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top.”

The Italian manager thanked the club fans for their support since the day he arrived. He said, “The Chelsea fans have given me so much support since I arrived here one year ago and it is important we continue to succeed together.” Chelsea players are playing pre-season games in China and Singapore against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, “This new contract reflects our belief that he can continue to deliver results both domestically and as we return to European competition in the Champions League.”

Under Conte, Chelsea won 30 games last season, including a club record 13 consecutive victories. He also guided the Blues to the FA Cup final, where they were beaten by fifth-placed Arsenal.

