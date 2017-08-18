Antonio Conte laughs off Diego Costa’s ‘criminal’ comments; calls the striker ‘past’

Latest news
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said, ""It's great. I prefer to laugh. I can tell you that everyone who was in Chelsea knows very well what happened last season with Diego. It's funny, this interview."

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on Friday responded to Diego Costa’s accusation that the Premier League reigning champions were treating him like a criminal. Conte said that the striker is ‘the past’ and everybody in the club knows exactly what happened.

In an interview to Daily Mail, Costa had said, “They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys. I’m not a criminal! I don’t think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that.”

To that, the manager laughed it off saying, “It’s great. I prefer to laugh. I can tell you that everyone who was in Chelsea knows very well what happened last season with Diego. It’s funny, this interview.”

“I’m not interested to continue this issue. I repeat: for me, it is the past. Stop.”

Costa had alleged that the club wants him to train with the reserves after Conte had told him in a text message that he will not be playing for the club this season. The Spaniard has expressed his desire to return to his former club Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year old had joined Chelsea in 2014 for 32 million pounds ($41.2 million) on a five-year deal. He has won two Premier League titles in three years at Chelsea, scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances in all competitions.

