Antonio Conte has told me that I won’t be needed next season at Chelsea, says Diego Costa

Chelsea and Spain striker Diego Costa has claimed that Antonio Conte has told him through a text message that he would not be wanted at Chelsea next season. According to reports in the western media, Costa said that his relationship with Conte has “been bad this season.”

“My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on,” Costa said, according to the Guardian, “I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out.”

Costa said that he has no preference for a league and just wants to play. “I love living in Madrid, but I have to think about my future. It’s complicated because I cannot go four or five months without playing. I have no preference for a league, I just want to play,” said Costa.

Costa has been heavily linked with a move away from the club. He was also reported to have been drawing interest from Chinese clubs. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been clamering for bringing Everton’s Romelu Lukaku back to the club. Striker Michy Batshuayi had also stated that he won’t tolerate another season as a back-up striker.

Diego Costa had been one of the driving forces behind Chelsea’s charge to the title in Antonio Conte’s first season as manager. Costa scored 20 goals and ended the season as the league’s joint fourth highest goal scorer alongwith Sergio Aguero.

