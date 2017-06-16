Antonio Conte happy at Chelsea despite rumours of rift with club hierarchy

Antonio Conte was reportedly unhappy with Chelsea’s apparent lack readiness to loosen the purse in the transfer market, among other issues. (Source: AP) Antonio Conte was reportedly unhappy with Chelsea’s apparent lack readiness to loosen the purse in the transfer market, among other issues. (Source: AP)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly happy at the club despite rumours circulating about his apparent differences with the board. It was widely reported that Conte was frustrated with the lack of investment in the transfer market. Conte had led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his very first season at the helm.

Conte is hence set to lead the team in the UEFA Champions League next season and Chelsea are yet to make a big transfer this season. But, according SkySports, the Italian manager is happy with the Chelsea hierarchy and has no intention to leave the club. He is currently on vacation and will return for the pre-season fixtures that the Premier League champions are set to play.

Under Conte, Chelsea were dominant in the Premier League last season. This was in stark contrast to their performance on the year before when they managed to finish only tenth and were even flirting with the relegation zone at one point. His performance in his first season had led to European media reports emerging of Inter Milan’s attempts at bringing Conte to the club.

The main of bone of contention seemed to be Conte’s unhappiness with the investment Chelsea were ready to make in the transfer market. He also demanded other changes such as being given full control over Chelsea’s youth setup, changes in the coaching staff and a direct line of communication with club owner Roman Abramovich.

