Antonio Cassano retires, comes back, and retires again in a week

Antonio Cassano (in blue) was born in south of Italy in Bari – where he started his football career. (Source: AP) Antonio Cassano (in blue) was born in south of Italy in Bari – where he started his football career. (Source: AP)

One of Italy’s most skillful talents Antonio Cassano announced his retirement from the sport for a second time in a week since joining newly promoted Verona two weeks back in the Serie A. Considered one of the most colourful and yet controversial players, Cassano had announced his decision to quit last Tuesday but only a few hours later he changed his mind.

But on Monday, he took to his wife Carolina Marcialis’s Twitter account to once again announce his retirement and thank the club officials for the support. “Antonio Cassano will not play football any more,” said the statement. “I apologise to the city of Verona, to all the fans, to president Maurizio Setti, to sporting director Filippo Fusco, to the coach Fabio Pecchia, to my team mates and to the medical and technical staff. At the moment, I feel that my priority is to be close to my children and wife.”

Cassano has had a career of disciplinary and weight problems and had agreed to have his contract terminated at Sampdoria last January since being left out of the squad.

The 35-year-old Italian built an uncanny ability to lose his marker, beautiful skill on the ball and a light touch, his talent never came into question ever since his rise from the Bari youth academy. With load of expectations, he could never quite match that with world beating end result. His career has taken him to AS Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Parma with controversies, tantrums and personality clashes wherever he went.

The forward boasted about his sexual exploits in his autobiography and embarrassed the Italian national team during the European champions in 2012 where he said he hoped there were no homosexuals in the squad. He later apologised for the remark.

His love of food is also well known and he has been plagued with weight problems throughout his career. When he was at Real Madrid, manager Fabio Capello coined the term “Cassanata” (literally Cassanoism) for any act of indiscipline.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd