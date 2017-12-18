Antoine Griezmann draws flak for ‘blacked-up’ photo

Antoine Griezmann drew criticism on social media for his attire. (Source: Twitter) Antoine Griezmann drew criticism on social media for his attire. (Source: Twitter)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann drew flak on Sunday evening after posting a picture of himself wearing a basketball jersey with a ball in hand but the kicker was him painting his face black as part of a fancy-dress outfit. He later claimed that it was a tribute to Harlem Globetrotters and urged people to “calm down”. However, eventually he took the post down and tendered an apology.

At the start, he tweeted picture in which the Frenchman wore a basketball jersey and a wig with his face, legs and arms blacked up alongside the caption “80’s party”. Following a backlash, he explained the photo by tweeting, “Calm down everyone. I’m a fan of the Harlem Globetrotters and this is a tribute.” In the end, he took down the tweets and said, “I recognise that it was insensitive on my part. If I have offended some people I apologise.”

The post earned little comment from users in Spain where he’s spent entirety of his professional career – first with Real Sociedad and now with Atleti – but drew criticism from abroad with many slamming him for being racist. British left-wing lawmaker David Lammy tweeted: “There are so, so many different options for an 80’s party… that don’t involve blackface. I can’t believe we’re out here in 2017 saying don’t dress up in blackface.”

Je reconnais que c’est maladroit de ma part. Si j’ai blessé certaines personnes je m’en excuse. — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 17, 2017

Once a key member of the Atletico team, Griezmann has been pegged back after poor performances for the team from Madrid. He has been linked strongly with Barcelona who are reportedly ready to beat Manchester United to his signing next summer by meeting his 100 million Euro buyout clause.

