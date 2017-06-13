Antoine Griezmann signs new deal with Atletico Madrid until 2022: Reports

Antoine Griezmann has signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid. (Source: AP) Antoine Griezmann has signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid. (Source: AP)

Antoine Griezmann received a new contract by Atletico Madrid that ties him to the Spanish club till 2022, according to reports in the Spanish media. The Manchester United target also received a massive pay-hike.

The Frenchman however did not let the club increase his buy-out clause which means that the Red Devils can get the 26-year-old at the same cost of £88 million next year.

With the new deal, the Atletico forward has moved into the big pay league with £235,000 expected in a week. With this, he has become the top earner of Atletico Madrid, and is only trailing star Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona players Lionel Messi and Neymar in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said, “I said it many times that Griezmann would not leave. After months and months of reporting, time has proved me right.”

Griezmann, who had been United’s key target this summer, had said that he would stay with Atletico Madrid, who face a transfer ban due to which the Spanish club has been able to make the huge financial commitment to Griezmann. The club will not be able to buy any new players till 2018 after the Court of Arbitration upheld ban on Atletico signing players.

The French striker has been crucial in Atletico’s campaign, having scored 83 goals for them in 160 games since moving there in 2014.

Diego Simeone’s men finished the Spanish season at the third position, trailing second placed Barcelona by 12 points. They faced another disappointing ouster against city rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals, despite a steady performance throughout the season.

